Vols fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama

An MRI confirmed a Vols fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. (Source: Matt Wheeler)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A Volunteers fan celebrated a little too hard after Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama and tore his ACL.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River.

Matt Wheeler wasn’t at the game, but his celebrations ended in some damage of his own.

“It’s kind of like a knife being shoved in the side of your leg. Maybe a really sharp and intense pain and then I don’t know if it was the adrenaline or me being so happy, but I didn’t really feel it until I went to bed that night,” Wheeler described of the moment he tore his ACL.

Wheeler jumped in the air while watching the immediate aftermath of the historic game.

He sent a video to WVLT News and said an MRI confirmed the injury.

“I guess I’ll be more calm going forward unless they beat Georgia and then it’ll break the other one,” Wheeler joked.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to “Vaccine for Kids” program
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
12th street shooting suspect arrested
Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says