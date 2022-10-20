Significant warming to begin Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This week thus far has been, by October standards, far from ideal. Temperatures Wednesday failed to reach 50° for a third straight day. Not since mid-April has such a streak occurred!

The good news is that there’s zero threat of that streak reaching four Thursday, as a significant pattern change begins to take hold. Sunshine is to again be prominently featured, mixed at times with fair weather clouds. The main difference separating Thursday and the rest of the week thus far is that our wind is to blow out of a much warmer southwesterly direction. The end result will be a high temperature much more typical of what we’d expect to occur on October 20. The current forecast calls for a high temperature of 60°.

That won’t be the end of the warmer weather, not by any stretch of the imagination! Further warming is to take place Friday as winds lock in out of the south with more gusto. With unlimited sunshine again expected, temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower to middle 70s.

Modeling is strongly advertising even warmer conditions for the weekend. All signs now point toward temperatures either flirting with or reaching 80° on both Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday currently appearing as the more likely candidate to do so. The arrival of cloudiness Sunday afternoon is the one thing preventing us from putting back-to-back 80s in the forecast. As it stands presently, our forecast calls for a high of 81° Saturday and 78° Sunday.

Showers arrive Sunday night and may linger into a good part of the day Monday. Still, temperatures Monday should reach the 70s for a fourth straight day.

The pattern turns cooler, but seasonable by the middle of next week.

