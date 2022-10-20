Rockford University names interim president

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University named Dr. Patricia Lynott as the school’s interim president. She will succeed current President Dr. Eric Fulcomer on December 12th.

Lynott served as an Associate Professor at Elmhurst College, working all the way up to Executive Director of Elmhurst Partners.

Lynott will be on campus on November 14th to get to know students and staff.

