Rockford arena announces new name, partnership extension with IceHogs

Mayor Tom McNamara announced the new name and extended partnership Thursday during a news...
Mayor Tom McNamara announced the new name and extended partnership Thursday during a news conference on the main floor of the venue.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Along with new renovations, a downtown Rockford arena gets a new name and a new multi-year partnership with of the region’s beloved sports teams.

The announcement came Thursday during a news conference at the now BMO Center with mayor Tom McNamara, IceHogs president of business operations Ryan Snider and BMO Center general manager, Gretchen Gilmore.

Since 2011, BMO, BMO Center, and the Rockford IceHogs’ have partnered to bring minor league hockey to the Forest City and this new nine-year agreement highlights many of the enhanced features and improvements in the arena focused on the fan experience.

A spokesperson for BMO notes that it has proudly invested more in the Rockford arena than any other privately-operated partner in the 41-year history of the building.

Among the many renovations at the arena is premium seating in the Club Boxes, renovated restrooms, updated arena and concourse lighting, and an all-new, center-hung scoreboard and ribbon board that merges a traditional high-definition display with elements of fan interaction.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to U.S. ‘Vaccine for Kids’ program
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
12th street shooting suspect arrested
Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

First arriving units claim that no one was injured during the incident.
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Female Entrepreneur shares story
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs