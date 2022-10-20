Rockford arena announces new name, partnership extension with IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Along with new renovations, a downtown Rockford arena gets a new name and a new multi-year partnership with of the region’s beloved sports teams.

The announcement came Thursday during a news conference at the now BMO Center with mayor Tom McNamara, IceHogs president of business operations Ryan Snider and BMO Center general manager, Gretchen Gilmore.

Since 2011, BMO, BMO Center, and the Rockford IceHogs’ have partnered to bring minor league hockey to the Forest City and this new nine-year agreement highlights many of the enhanced features and improvements in the arena focused on the fan experience.

A spokesperson for BMO notes that it has proudly invested more in the Rockford arena than any other privately-operated partner in the 41-year history of the building.

Among the many renovations at the arena is premium seating in the Club Boxes, renovated restrooms, updated arena and concourse lighting, and an all-new, center-hung scoreboard and ribbon board that merges a traditional high-definition display with elements of fan interaction.

