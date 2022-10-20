Prosecutors rest, defense readies opening statement in Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial

WAUKESHA CO., Wis. (WIFR) - State prosecutors finished Thursday just before the lunch break in the case against 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of killing six and injuring numerous others last November during a Waukesha Christmas parade.

Judge Jennifer Dorow says now, it’s up to Brooks, who is representing himself, to make sure his admissions “comply with all of the rules of evidence and the rules of procedure.”

14 days into proceedings, district attorney Susan Opper addressed the court on the defendant’s conduct and “consistent effort to obstruct” court proceedings by objecting to nearly every piece of evidence brought in front of the jury by prosecutors- and even cross-talking the judge herself.

“I apologize for my tone with the court...it is very frustrating; the court has demonstrated much more patience than I have with Mr. Brooks,” Opper said. “I do not appreciate his, impugning the integrity of these proceedings, of your Honor’s efforts to run a fair trial, and of our (the prosecution’s) efforts to run a fair trial.”

