Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting

12th street shooting suspect arrested
12th street shooting suspect arrested(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Bruce Lambert has been arrested after police say he killed 31-year-old Cleonta Day in the 600 block of 12th Street on October 5th.

Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. They later discovered that he’d been shot in his vehicle on 12th Street.

Day drove towards Keith Creek where he exited the vehicle before it crashed into the water. He later died at a local hospital.

Rockford Police detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Lambert as the suspect.

Lambert has been charged with first degree murder and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport

Latest News

Rockford University names interim president
This is the third naturalization ceremony at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
99-year-old woman one of 304 sworn in as U.S. citizen
All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to “Vaccine for Kids” program
Plans for the campus include almost 1000 apartments, with more than 100,000 square feet...
A new future for the Barber-Colman Campus