Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Bruce Lambert has been arrested after police say he killed 31-year-old Cleonta Day in the 600 block of 12th Street on October 5th.

Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. They later discovered that he’d been shot in his vehicle on 12th Street.

Day drove towards Keith Creek where he exited the vehicle before it crashed into the water. He later died at a local hospital.

Rockford Police detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Lambert as the suspect.

Lambert has been charged with first degree murder and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

