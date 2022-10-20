Illinois soldier killed in Korean War identified, to be buried in Belvidere

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WIFR) - A soldier from Illinois killed during the Korean War was identified Thursday by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Army Corporal William M. Zoellick, 18, of Des Plaines was accounted for in February of this year. Zoellick was a member of Company B, First Battalion, Ninth Infantry Regiment, Second Infantry Division in late 1950, according to DPAA. He was reported missing in action on November 30th, 1950, after his company came across a Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces (CPVF) road block in North Korea. In August 1953, CPVF reported Zoellick had died in a prisoner of war camp.

Zoellick was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, in addition to circumstantial evidence. A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he has been accounted for.

Zoellick is scheduled to be buried in Belvidere on November 10th, 2022. His personal profile can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.