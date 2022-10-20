Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford

Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in...
Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County.

This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that in April 2020, he met with a Rockford-based drug dealer in Maywood and picked up more than a kilogram of fentanyl and nearly 200 grams of heroin, which Jackson intended to distribute to someone else.

During the drug deal, law enforcement attempted to stop Jackson, who took off and threw the drugs over a fence into a backyard of a Maywood. He was later arrested and charged.

Jackson also admitted that in 2019 he possessed two kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

