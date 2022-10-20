Gorgeous summer-like weekend on the horizon, rain chances follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hopefully you got a chance to step outside today to take advantage of temperatures nearly 15° warmer than the last three days around here. While we were able to crack the 60° mark today, we’ll likely crack the 70° mark Friday and potentially get to 80° on Saturday with a “second summer” weekend on the horizon.

Temperatures back to near normal today with temperatures 15-20° above normal Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An upper-level ridge will continue to move eastward into the area which will help aid in not only keeping our weather quiet but it will warm us up. We’ll have sunny skies for the afternoon Friday with highs getting into the low-to-mid 70s. It’ll also be breezy out there thanks to those southwest winds gusting to near 30-35 miles per hour. Otherwise, it’ll be a nice way to end the work week.

The real warm up starts on Friday with highs in the 70s coming. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Second summer on the way for the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The warming trend doesn’t stop there with highs on Saturday looking increasingly likely to get very close or will hit 80° for high temperatures. If we do hit 80° that day, that will be 20° on the dot above normal for that date. Not to mention that it’ll continue to be breezy and abundantly sunny for the most part. Lows will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s making for a pleasant evening for this time of the year to be outside.

Highs near 80° (nearly 20° above normal) is looking increasingly likely for Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Sunday will have increasing clouds in the sky, we’ll still have high temperatures guided into the upper 70s again for most of the day. The daytime will also be dry with wind gusts of 30-35 miles per hour continuing. With lower dew points and relative humidity levels, it is also advised that through the weekend you avoid outdoor burning. Then a period of unsettled weather will start on Sunday night and go into the start of the work week. Chances for rain and even some embedded thunderstorms are possible late Sunday and into Monday morning.

Highs in the upper 70s and dry conditions are likely for the daytime on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When it comes to temperatures to start the next work week, it will all depend on when our next front comes through. Monday we’re calling for highs in the low-70s because we think there will be decent breaks in the precipitation and fewer clouds. With that in mind, still, a lot is in the air in regard to the rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday. If the front moves through late Monday night, it’ll drop our temperatures for Tuesday back into the lower 60s with more showers possible that day and into Wednesday.

A cold front early next week will end our warmer temperatures and give us more rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A dry and warm weekend is ahead with our next rain chances coming late Sunday through Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Keep an eye on the forecast for the late Sunday-Wednesday time period as it’ll be fine-tuned with the rain chances. Regardless, late Sunday through Tuesday look to be the rainiest bunch with still plenty of dry hours promised.

After that, expect high temperatures back to around normal in the upper 50s to near 60° toward Halloween weekend next weekend.

