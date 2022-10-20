Four displaced in Rockford after fire breaks out two-story residence

First arriving units claim that no one was injured during the incident.
First arriving units claim that no one was injured during the incident.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are displaced Thursday after a house fire in Rockford.

Fire crews responded just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. No injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say the blaze started upstairs.

Residents are said to be staying with family until further notice.

