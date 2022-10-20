Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford.

Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. While the incident is under investigation, authorities say the blaze started upstairs.

Residents are said to be staying with family until further notice.

