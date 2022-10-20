Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home

First arriving units claim that no one was injured during the incident.
First arriving units claim that no one was injured during the incident.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford.

Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. While the incident is under investigation, authorities say the blaze started upstairs.

Residents are said to be staying with family until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to U.S. ‘Vaccine for Kids’ program
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
12th street shooting suspect arrested
Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Female Entrepreneur shares story
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs
Northwesterly winds kept us on the chilly side once again.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/19/2022