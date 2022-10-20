Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy,...
Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy, such as Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers, at Los Angeles International Airport's security screening.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport.

Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said.

About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.

The suspected trafficker fled but has been identified, authorities said.

Authorities recently have warned that drug dealers have been disguising fentanyl in candy wrappers and manufacturing them in rainbow colors.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Parents shouldn’t touch any suspected drugs and should immediately call law enforcement, the department said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to “Vaccine for Kids” program
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire

Latest News

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Winning Powerball numbers for $508M jackpot drawn after delay
Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Tulsi Gabbard in Freeport
Female Entrepreneur shares story
Rockford female entrepreneur credits women empowerment for success
Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs