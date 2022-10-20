Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers placed over the summer near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

It’s the latest immigration policy flap between Republican border states and the Biden administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Rockford University names interim president