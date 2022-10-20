19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide

According to police, there's a suspect in custody.
According to police, there's a suspect in custody.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman fights for her life after police claim she was stabbed five times Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Janesville officers responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening number of stab wounds. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for surgery late Wednesday night.

According to police, Asher J. Spitz, 19, of Janesville, was then taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide

