19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman fights for her life after police claim she was stabbed five times Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Janesville officers responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening number of stab wounds. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for surgery late Wednesday night.

According to police, Asher J. Spitz, 19, of Janesville, was then taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide

