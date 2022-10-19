WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’

Joseph Anderson, a father and Air Force member, surprised his daughter at school after returning from a deployment. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis, Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family in Louisiana is back together again.

On Tuesday, father and U.S. Air Force member Joseph Anderson returned from a deployment in Qatar to surprise his daughter at school.

KSLA shared a video of the touching moment between the father and daughter.

Anderson surprised his daughter and her sixth-grade class at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. His wife said he is returning home from his fourth deployment.

The Air Force member said this latest deployment was for six months but hopes it could be his last.

“I think it’s harder on the family when we go there to do our job. It’s the family that takes care of everything while we’re gone. I’m glad they are here to support me, and I never want to leave them again,” Anderson said.

A family in Louisiana is back together again.
A family in Louisiana is back together again. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
STEC is naturally found in the intestinal tracts of healthy animals such as cattle, sheep,...
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe