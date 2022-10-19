RRVBC to host Halloween-themed blood drive Oct. 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spooky season is upon us and the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to help out by having a Vein-y good time at their upcoming blood drive.

RRVBC is hosting a Halloween-themed blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 at two of their donation centers: 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Ste 105 in Rockford.

The need for life-saving blood is constant, and as the only supplier of blood to 13 local hospitals, RRVBC needs at least 800 donors a week to meet the demand.

All blood donors on Friday, Oct. 28 will get a Vein Drain 2022 t-shirt, a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet, an Ice Hogs ticket voucher and a voucher to Culver’s while supplies last.

Can’t make it on October 28? Schedule a donation at the RRVBC website whenever you’re available, or host a mobile blood drive through your organization or business.

