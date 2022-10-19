RRVBC to host Halloween-themed blood drive Oct. 28

Schedule a donation on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Longwood or Perryville Blood Centers and get a...
Schedule a donation on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Longwood or Perryville Blood Centers and get a goodie bag full of giveaways!(RRVBC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spooky season is upon us and the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to help out by having a Vein-y good time at their upcoming blood drive.

RRVBC is hosting a Halloween-themed blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 at two of their donation centers: 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Ste 105 in Rockford.

The need for life-saving blood is constant, and as the only supplier of blood to 13 local hospitals, RRVBC needs at least 800 donors a week to meet the demand.

All blood donors on Friday, Oct. 28 will get a Vein Drain 2022 t-shirt, a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet, an Ice Hogs ticket voucher and a voucher to Culver’s while supplies last.

Can’t make it on October 28? Schedule a donation at the RRVBC website whenever you’re available, or host a mobile blood drive through your organization or business.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
Trick-or-Treat Halloween
Know before you go: Trick-or-treat times in the stateline

Latest News

Three republicans are in the running for Boone County Sheriff
Boone County Sheriff candidates hope to fill role as top cop
Boone County Sheriff Candidates gear up for final stretch of campaigning
Boone County Sheriff Candidates gear up for final stretch of campaigning
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
Family outraged after son’s murderer takes plea deal in Freeport
New dentist course at Blackhawk Technical College
Blackhawk Technical College adds new dentist degree