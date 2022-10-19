Rockford area workplaces host meeting dedicated to belonging culture

(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area workplaces commit to building a culture of belonging with a meeting and discussion Tuesday.

John Powell is the Director of the Othering and Belonging Institue at the University of California, Berkeley. He understands the ways workplace culture drives business forward.

Powell also encourages employers who attended the event at UW Health Sports Factory, to foster an environment that focuses on what each employee brings to a business and how it supports their professional growth.

“Belonging is a basic human need it’s a fundamental need we all have and belonging comes before any other need that we have before food before shelter before water and we can’t show up as our full selves as our true self unless we feel like we belong” said Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence Associate Director Billie Callahan.

