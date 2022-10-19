Pritzker: IHDA reopening mortgage assistance program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Wednesday announced the reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to help Illinois residents get back on their feet.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) awards up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners working to regain their financial footing after the pandemic.

“No Illinoisan should have to choose between paying their mortgage and putting food on the table,” said Governor JB Pritzker about the mortgage assistance program.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1., homeowners can submit applications for mortgage relief. The deadline for applicants is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Information and updates about the free program can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org.

To qualify, homeowners must show proof of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020, currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, and be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments with a total household income at or below 150% of the area median.

Homeowners who participated in the previous round of ILHAF can still apply for additional assistance this round. The maximum assistance in total cannot exceed $30,000.

“Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of the pandemic is still being felt, especially when it comes to housing. That is why Illinois is so committed to helping residents stay in their homes,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

