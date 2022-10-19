Old Dominion to bring ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour to BMO Harris Bank Center

Their last album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, was released in 2021 and debuted in the Top 5 on...
Their last album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, was released in 2021 and debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and is now nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.(BMO Harris Bank Center)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion announce their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour for spring 2023.

Old Dominion will perform Friday, February 10, 2023, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, American Express card members can get tickets before they open to the public. After that, pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The surprise announcement was made at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance.

Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray.

All these acts will be joining Old Dominion, Ray, Ashton & James on all U.S. dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The chart-topping band has previously surprised fans at intimate venues in cities across the U.S. as part of their exclusive pop-up show series.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in,” front-man Matthew Ramsey said during the tour announcement.

Their last album, “Time, Tequila and Therapy,” debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and is now nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Driver hits, kills mountain lion on I-88 in DeKalb County
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323...
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
Trick-or-Treat Halloween
Know before you go: Trick-or-treat times in the stateline

Latest News

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Oct. 21.
Blues legend Buddy Guy to kick off ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour in Rockford
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
Blink-182 reunites for new album, announces massive world tour