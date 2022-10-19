Old Dominion to bring ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour to BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion announce their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour for spring 2023.

Old Dominion will perform Friday, February 10, 2023, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, American Express card members can get tickets before they open to the public. After that, pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The surprise announcement was made at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance.

Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray.

All these acts will be joining Old Dominion, Ray, Ashton & James on all U.S. dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The chart-topping band has previously surprised fans at intimate venues in cities across the U.S. as part of their exclusive pop-up show series.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in,” front-man Matthew Ramsey said during the tour announcement.

Their last album, “Time, Tequila and Therapy,” debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and is now nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.