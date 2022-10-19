Old Dominion to bring ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour to BMO Center

Their last album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, was released in 2021 and debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and is now nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.(BMO Harris Bank Center)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners Old Dominion announce their upcoming “No Bad Vibes” tour for spring 2023.

Old Dominion will perform Friday, February 10, 2023, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

The surprise announcement was made at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during the Whiskey Jam performance in October 2022.

Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray.

All these acts will be joining Old Dominion, Ray, Ashton & James on all U.S. dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The chart-topping band has previously surprised fans at intimate venues in cities across the U.S. as part of their exclusive pop-up show series.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in,” front-man Matthew Ramsey said during the tour announcement.

Their last album, “Time, Tequila and Therapy,” debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and received a nod for Album of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

