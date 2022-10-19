Freeport Family outraged over plea deal, minimum 20-years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport family expresses outrage after learning the possible sentence for a man who killed their son.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, took a plea deal in court Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, also known as “Tweet.”

Mayfield shot and killed Jackson on June 19, 2022. He then confessed to the murder a month later in South Carolina, and now a plea deal is under consideration by Judge Michael Bald.

Stephenson County States Attorney Carl Larson says, up until this morning the Jackson family was ready to move forward with the plea deal. The prosecution will recommend 35 years, but the family feels it’s not enough.

Carl Larson says,

“The calculation of the terms of any agreed resolution needs to be as objective as possible and take into account the possibility of acquittal, of lesser mitigated sentences (such as 2nd degree murder) and the possibility of adverse rulings on appeal. A plea of guilty removes nearly all of these risks. When that plea involves terms that will likely result in a criminal defendant spending all or most of the rest of his life in prison, then I believe a plea serves the goals of punishment and maintaining the safety of the community moving forward.”

We reached out to the Jackson family and Mayfield’ public defender Travis Lutz but have not heard back from either.

Jamar Mayfield is set to be sentenced on November 22, 2022, in Freeport.

