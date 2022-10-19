Boone County Sheriff candidates hope to fill role as top cop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the race for Boone County Sheriff, it’s a republican candidate up against an independent, battling for the badge.

Both Republican Nominee Scott Yunk, and Independent Contender David Mordt, were born and raised in Boone County, with decades of experience in the law enforcement field.

Mordt says his goal if he wins the position as top cop is to bridge the communication gap between law enforcement and the community. Mordt plans to do that by implementing the ‘Sheriff’s App’, which provides citizens access to important ongoing information in their county.

“In law enforcement in general, that’s where we’ve made huge mistakes in the past because we don’t communicate with the public, therefore there’s a mistrust between the community and police officers,” said Mordt. “So if we get out there and communicate, then we’ll become apart of the community, then we are going to have a lot more trust.”

Mordt also hopes to educate individuals on the resources available for domestic violence victims, high risk youth, and people who are struggling with substance abuse.

Yunk was unavailable to speak tonight, but in prior interviews he stated that the years he’s worked with the Sheriff’s Department, he’s learned that it’s important to make sure deputies are ethical and passionate about their role, when it comes to ensuring safety.

“If we want to retain these individuals, we have to provide them with a great work environment,” said Yunk in a past interview.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.