99-year-old woman one of 304 sworn in as U.S. citizen

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 300 people from nearly 70 countries celebrate a major milestone as they are sworn in as U.S. citizens.

This is the third naturalization ceremony at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. One of those new citizens is 99-year-old Melida Rosa Diraldo from Columbia. She says it was easy to earn her citizenship and didn’t let her age stop her. Anyone applying for U.S. citizenship must meet a handful of requirements and reside in the United States with a green card for at least five years.

“Everyone can do it, especially for my age and everybody can be an American citizen. Anytime, anywhere. Nothing is impossible from God.”

