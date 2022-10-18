Second day of 40s ahead Tuesday, though big changes in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To call Monday’s weather a rude awakening would be a tremendous understatement.

Not only did we manage to set an all-time record Monday for the coldest October 17 ever recorded, the first snowflakes of the season added insult to injury! The high temperature of 42° in Rockford quite easily broke the previous record of 44° set back in 2002.

The 42° high temperature in Rockford Monday marks the coldest October 17 high temperature ever recorded.

With regard to the snowflakes, while it’s not unheard of to have snowflakes flying this early in the season, it certainly is early. Historically speaking, our first flakes typically come, on average, around Halloween, though recently, there’s been a trend toward earlier starts to the snow season.

Today's first snowflakes come about two weeks before we typically see our first snow of the season.

Snow’s no longer a concern moving forward, as skies are expected to clear rather rapidly as the evening progresses. Gusty northwesterly breezes will continue to add a wintry feel to the air, though. Temperatures are ticketed for the upper 20s overnight, and chills could easily dip into the teens.

Skies will clear rather quickly Monday night.

Sunshine’s return Monday will be a welcomed development. However, strong northwesterly winds, gusting at times up to 30mph, will again be an unwelcomed guest. Those very winds will keep temperatures in the 40s again Tuesday, though the record of 41° appears to be quite safe. Wind chills, however, are to remain in the 30s all day long.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, though temperatures will struggle thanks to gusty breezes remaining in tow.

Despite sunshine's return, Tuesday will be another very chilly day.

Temperatures Tuesday will struggle in a big way once again.

Not much changes into Wednesday, though the breezes may let up ever so slightly. With a cloud-free sky from start to finish Wednesday, temperatures should rebound slightly, reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon.

Another day of sun is promised Wednesday, though the chill is to stick around thanks to northwesterly winds.

Temperatures Wednesday will remain chilly, but we should at least return to the 50s.

Come Thursday, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, but much more significant changes arrive Friday and beyond. All signs point toward a huge dome of warmth to rapidly expand eastward, sending temperatures back into the 70s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday!

By Thursday, we'll be back closer to normal temperatures.

Temperatures Friday could very well reach the 70s.

Temperatures Saturday are heading well into the 70s.

As for precipitation, don’t expect any of any consequence until Sunday night, at the earliest.

