Second day of 40s ahead Tuesday, though big changes in view
Snow not in the forecast for the foreseeable future
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To call Monday’s weather a rude awakening would be a tremendous understatement.
Not only did we manage to set an all-time record Monday for the coldest October 17 ever recorded, the first snowflakes of the season added insult to injury! The high temperature of 42° in Rockford quite easily broke the previous record of 44° set back in 2002.
With regard to the snowflakes, while it’s not unheard of to have snowflakes flying this early in the season, it certainly is early. Historically speaking, our first flakes typically come, on average, around Halloween, though recently, there’s been a trend toward earlier starts to the snow season.
Snow’s no longer a concern moving forward, as skies are expected to clear rather rapidly as the evening progresses. Gusty northwesterly breezes will continue to add a wintry feel to the air, though. Temperatures are ticketed for the upper 20s overnight, and chills could easily dip into the teens.
Sunshine’s return Monday will be a welcomed development. However, strong northwesterly winds, gusting at times up to 30mph, will again be an unwelcomed guest. Those very winds will keep temperatures in the 40s again Tuesday, though the record of 41° appears to be quite safe. Wind chills, however, are to remain in the 30s all day long.
Not much changes into Wednesday, though the breezes may let up ever so slightly. With a cloud-free sky from start to finish Wednesday, temperatures should rebound slightly, reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon.
Come Thursday, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, but much more significant changes arrive Friday and beyond. All signs point toward a huge dome of warmth to rapidly expand eastward, sending temperatures back into the 70s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday!
As for precipitation, don’t expect any of any consequence until Sunday night, at the earliest.
