Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pecatonica Police Chief Mike Mund is charged with driving under the influence after a vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rockford police arrested 53-year-old Mund after two cars collided near Springfield Avenue and Montague Road.

Mund took over the police chief position last month. He previously served as Pecatonica’s chief executive safety officer following the departure of former chief Bob Smith.

Mund was taken to the Winnebago County jail. His next court date is November 8.

