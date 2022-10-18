Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived.

The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn.

The police department said the statute encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe way and remain anonymous.

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs. animal crash
Illinois troopers respond to car vs. deer on I-88; find mountain lion
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
Arrest made
29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford
Smith, 46, faces up to life in prison for first-degree murder with a firearm.
Rockford man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of ex-girlfriend
Arrested
Rockford man faces several child sex abuse charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Lorden building in Rockford will be knocked down for Davis Park
Demolition to begin at Rockford’s Founders Landing in Davis Park
A new study found women who frequently use chemicals to straighten their hair may be at higher...
Study: Chemical hair straightener may increase risk of uterine cancer