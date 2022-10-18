New campaign to promote why you can thrive in Northwest Illinois

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region.

The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.

“It was a great decision; we wouldn’t change it.”

Amy Baker grew up in Orangeville and after graduating from Highland Community College and Illinois State University, along with an internship in Chicago she chose to move closer to home.

“My grandpa reached out and said, hey, if you want to come back here, I think there are opportunities for you guys. And so, we said, hey, let’s do this.”

Baker’s degree is in accounting, so in 2010 she took a part-time job with Citizen’s State Bank in Freeport. Now she’s the bank’s President.

“Banking was where I landed, and I love it. And it took me on a journey that I hadn’t expected or planned for.”

Andrea Schultz Winter with The Greater Freeport Partnership hopes stories like Baker’s could bring a stronger workforce to the area.

“Especially coming out of the pandemic, and everyone going through this two year, pause, rethinking and reevaluating how they’re spending their time.”

Schultz winter says people should be proud of where they grew up and the advantages of making a living in their hometown.

“If we can have freedom of time being we’re not caught up in a commute, we’re able to spend more time with our friends and our family doing the hobbies and the things that we love off better.”

“Everyone in the industries and around here, it’s just by nature, that’s kind of how the heart of the city is. It takes a lot of hands and a lot of volunteerism to make a city and a community work together,” says Baker.

Baker also shares her journey with her kids to let them know there are opportunities for them to thrive in northwest Illinois.

Once The Greater Freeport Partnership starts this campaign later this fall, they will feature a couple of people a month. They plan to add more stories to their campaign once things get going.

