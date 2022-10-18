Know before you go: Trick-or-treat times in the stateline
(WIFR) - It’s that time of year when kids of all ages dress up for Halloween to go out trick-or-treating for tasty snacks, goodies and of course, candy!
Here’s a list of tentative hours by county and city you can use to plan your evening:
Winnebago County
Roscoe - 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
Winnebago - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
South Beloit - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Rockton - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Cherry Valley - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Rockford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Loves Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Machesney Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Boone County
Capron - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Poplar Grove - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Belvidere - 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Caledonia - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Timberlane - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Stephenson County
Pecatonica - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Freeport - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Durand - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Dakota - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Davis - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Ogle/Lee counties
Rochelle – 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
Byron - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Oregon - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Dixon - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Rock County
Beloit – 5 to 7 p.m.
These times are subject to change depending on the area. Please check with your local village or city for updates.
