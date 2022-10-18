Know before you go: Trick-or-treat times in the stateline

(WIFR) - It’s that time of year when kids of all ages dress up for Halloween to go out trick-or-treating for tasty snacks, goodies and of course, candy!

Here’s a list of tentative hours by county and city you can use to plan your evening:

Winnebago County

Roscoe - 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Winnebago - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

South Beloit - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Rockton - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Cherry Valley - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Rockford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Loves Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Machesney Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Boone County

Capron - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Poplar Grove - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Belvidere - 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Caledonia - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Timberlane - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Stephenson County

Pecatonica - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Freeport - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Durand - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Dakota - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Davis - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Ogle/Lee counties

Rochelle – 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Byron - 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Oregon - 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Dixon - 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

Rock County

Beloit – 5 to 7 p.m.

These times are subject to change depending on the area. Please check with your local village or city for updates.

