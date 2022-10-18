FHN to host workshop focused on post-pandemic healing

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot changed during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, some health professionals from FHN are offering support for those still struggling.

FHN will hold a free, in-depth “Post-Pandemic Healing Workshop” from 8 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Highland Community College in Freeport.

FHN Spiritual Care Coordinator Sean Huguenin and FHN Family Counseling Center team members will touch on a variety of subjects; from the holistic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting through the holidays and mental health moving forward.

Guest speaker, author and thanatologist, bereavement coordinator and spiritual counselor Andrew J. Vitale, CT, will also lead a session on self-care, mindfulness, grief, and resilience.

A complimentary lunch will be provided by Jimmy John’s.

Pre-registration is required. Visit www.fhn.org/postpandemic for a full schedule, more details and to register.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.