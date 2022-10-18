Demolition to begin at Rockford’s Founders Landing in Davis Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition of the seven-story building in the center of Davis Park begins Tuesday, October 18.

After the Lorden Building goes down, which sat vacant for more than twenty-five years, construction crews will clean up and remove the debris.

Rockford City Council officially approved phase one of the Davis Park project on Monday, Aug. 15.

Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to its full potential.

Watch some of the demolition video below:

