Chilly times to be replaced by warmer times very soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the chilly times are sticking around for right now, the sunshine has also returned and it’s not going away in our near future at all. In fact, the sun will stick around as we slowly warm our temperatures back up toward the weekend. Yes, it’s indeed a tale of two seasons this week around the Stateline.

High temperatures Tuesday will come with small improvements over Monday with highs in the mid-40s. That’s still a good 13-15° below average for us. The chilly northwest winds will also stick around today and Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour giving us the cooler, drier Canadian air. Wednesday calls for similar temperatures and conditions in the upper-40s to near 50° but winds will start to die down gradually throughout the day.

Tuesday will still be a breezy day with northwest winds gusting 35-40 miles per hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday will still be breezy with northwest winds but it won't be as windy compared to Monday or Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday will be the last cooler day as the upper level trough moves east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The area of low pressure that brought us the first snowflakes of the season is currently sitting over the Great Lakes. It will finally lift northeast starting tomorrow night as an upper-level ridge of warmer air begins to shift east. With that in mind, Thursday will introduce breezy south-to-southwest winds that will start to warm our temperatures back into the above-normal territory. Forecast high temperatures starting Thursday will be approaching 60° with continued sun and then highs in the 70s will follow starting Friday.

Winds will still be breezy on Thursday but they'll be warmer winds coming out of the southwest. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Above normal conditions, mainly this weekend are coming here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll warm further into the weekend with the mid-70s and sun on Saturday and the same on Sunday. However, on Sunday there will likely be increasing clouds throughout the day with rain chances arriving here very late. This will come ahead of our next cold front that will also bring our next rain chances into view. Another upper-level trough (similar to what we are seeing now) will quickly end the mild stretch with rain late Sunday and even more so into Monday.

A ridge out west will move toward the Midwest and give us a brief taste of warmer air. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s possible because we’ll be changing from a more moist atmosphere and quickly going to a drier one, that front may bring a heavy rain risk Monday and even into Tuesday. Stay tuned on that but for now, look forward to the warmer weekend coming up soon!

