Blues legend Buddy Guy to kick off ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour in Rockford

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Oct. 21.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grammy Award-winning blues icon, Buddy Guy, will say adieu to life on the road with his upcoming 2023 “Damn Right Farewell” tour, kicking off February 17, 2023, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill.

Tickets for Buddy Guy’s Rockford show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21 through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222 or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center and BMO Harris Bank Center box offices.

Fans at Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell” tour will see hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new number-one album. Amid core classics, audiences will hear new favorites, including “Gunsmoke Blues” ft. Jason Isbell, the spellbinding “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples, and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on “Follow the Money.”

This tour, the blues album chart-topper will be reunited with his Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter and longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, to bring audience members even more emotionally-charged music with bone-chilling hard-earned lyrics and lessons that continuously receive critical recognition and praise.

At 86 years young, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world. Visit buddyguy.net for a full list of tour dates with even more to be added shortly.

