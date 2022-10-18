Abandoned former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire Monday night

Crews were instructed to use defensive fire tactics at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323 West State Street.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford grocery store that’s been abandoned for about a decade, and was scheduled to be demolished this month, is now destroyed by fire tonight.

The roof collapsed around 9 pm, Monday at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323 West State Street. Rockford Fire crews almost immediately called to take a defensive approach to the fire, meaning the structure was unsafe for firefighters to enter. The Al-Mart closed in 2012, and in August Rockford City Council approved the demolition of the building with the expectations it would happen in October.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started in the back of the building, and structure was consumed by flames in a matter of minutes. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

