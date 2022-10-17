Rockford man arrested; faces several child sex abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday, Oct. 14 for allegations of child sex abuse.

Adrian Jaramillo faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Rockford police were contacted to investigate a report of sexual assault involving two children under the age of 13 in the 4800 block of Alpine Park Drive in Rockford.

During the investigation, Jaramillo was developed as a suspect. Police say Jaramillo knew both of the victims.

Jaramillo is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

