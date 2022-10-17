Road pavement to begin Thursday in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Road construction operations will begin in Freeport this week and the city wants motorists to prepare for delays.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, October 20, construction crews will reduce traffic flow to perform pavement grinding, milling, and cleaning operations on the following streets:

Meadows Drive from Walnut to IL Rt. 26, including intersections

Burchard Avenue from Fairway Drive to Lincoln Street, including intersections

During this time, motorists will see traffic controls and flags indicating traffic flow. Drivers are asked to follow construction markings and traffic signs, and follow with road closures to ensure the safety of residents and construction crews.

For more construction updates please follow the city’s Facebook page.

