River Bluff to host community ‘Trick or Treat at the Bluff’

River Bluff Nursing Home
River Bluff Nursing Home(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the spirit of Halloween, River Bluff will host a “Trick or Treat at the Bluff” event for community members and families of residents.

River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation staff and residents will pass out candy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on October 31 in the facility’s parking lot.

The event is open to the community and residents are looking forward to seeing friends and family stop by.

Anyone who would like to donate candy for residents to pass out to trick-or-treaters can bring unopened, store-bought bulk candy bags to River Bluff’s receptionist desk at 4401 N. Main St. in Rockford until October 28.

Those who cannot bring candy but want to pitch in can mail or drop off donations in the form of a written check to “River Bluff Activity Fund.” Monetary donations will be used to purchase candy for the event.

Contact Pat McDiarmid at 815-921-9205 or Lindsey Gustafson at 815-921-9279 with any questions.

