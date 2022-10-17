Monday to be the coldest since early April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October, while quite warm initially, has taken a major turn for the colder over the past several days. For the fourth consecutive day, temperatures failed to reach the 60° mark in Rockford, and that streak is to continue for several more days.

A gusty northwesterly wind has locked in Sunday evening, and will remain intact for at least the first two days of the workweek. Thankfully, clouds will stick around overnight, limiting the extent of cooling to take place. Still, temperatures will manage to fall into the middle 30s by Monday morning, with enough of a wind present to knock wind chills into the lower and middle 20s.

Some mixed sunshine is possible to start the day Monday, though clouds will be quick to regather by midday, and enough instability will be present in the atmosphere that light precipitation may quite possibly develop. Cold enough will be the air aloft that precipitation may not come as solely rain, but potentially in the form of wet snowflakes. Whether or not rain or snow is to occur, temperatures will struggle greatly. Some spots may not get out of the 30s, and wind chills are to remain in the 20s all day long. The forecast high of 41° would be the coldest seen here since April 2.

Skies are to clear Monday night, which will allow temperatures to fall below freezing by Tuesday morning. Wind chills, again, will drop into the lower 20s.

More sunshine is on tap Tuesday, but that’ll offer little, if any relief in the temperature department. Thanks to northwesterly winds, we’ll manage high temperatures no better than the middle 40s, and wind chills aren’t to get out of the 30s with the breezes remaining in tow.

Another day of 40s is on tap Wednesday, despite the presence of wall-to-wall sunshine. Finally, by Thursday, temperatures will surge into the upper 50s, but more substantial warming is to follow. All signs point toward a spell of warm days beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend. The early read is that temperatures are ticketed for the 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

