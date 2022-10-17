Man faces up to life in prison for 2019 first-degree murder in Rockford

Smith, 27, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in Winnebago County.

Quinton Smith was also convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm during a trial by jury.

Prosecutors shared evidence that in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019, Smith chased Joseph Hernandez on E. State Street near Swedish American Hospital, and shot three times before hitting the victim in the back and killing him.

Smith faces up to a life prison sentence combined for all three convictions.

