Illinois troopers respond to car vs. deer on I-88; find mountain lion

KANELAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A rare but not unheard of sight for Illinois State Police Sunday after a report of a car hitting a deer turned out to be something much more.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, ISP District 15 troopers responded to milepost 104.25 eastbound on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) for a report of car vs. deer crash.

When troopers got to the scene, they realized it was not a deer, but a mountain lion that had been struck.

No one was hurt during the crash, but because mountain lions are protected, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) was contacted about the incident. The animal was then taken to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana (UIUC) for a full DNA analysis.

IDNR experts claim the mountain lion could be associated with one which was captured on a trail camera in Whiteside County just weeks ago, confirmed by IDNR wildlife biologists and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Another reported mountain lion sighting in western Illinois this month is also being monitored via GPS collar attached by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project.

The department receives and investigates numerous reports of mountain lions in the state each year; stating that although it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat, if encountered, people should stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects and yell. Do not run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal.

The public can report large carnivore sightings by clicking here.

For more information on mountain lions in Illinois visit https://www.wildlifeillinois.org/gallery/mammals/very-rare-visitors/cougar/.

