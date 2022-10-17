First snow for many on this cold Monday with a bigger warm up coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is October 17 and it will likely go down in history as the coldest October 17 ever for Rockford. It will likely beat a 20-year-old record cold high-temperature record as on this date in 2002, it reached 44°. We’ll be lucky if we get close to that. Not to mention that many hometowns here have seen the first snowflakes or snow showers of the season!

Yuk! It’s snowing in Pearl City Posted by Gene Woodley on Monday, October 17, 2022

It’s official! The first observed snow ❄️❄️ of the season is underway at the @23WIFR studios in Rockford. Waiting to see if @FlyRFD picks any up for an official observation! @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/drzkZNbjB8 — Ethan Rosuck (@EthanRosuckWX) October 17, 2022

As of this writing, the National Weather Service Chicago office confirms that the Chicago Rockford International Airport light snow occurring for the first time of the season at 1:00 p.m. The normal first date of snow for any kind (Trace or more) to fall at RFD is November 2 so we are earlier than normal. Plus some of our hometowns west of Rockford in Stephenson County have seen bursts of snow showers (see the video above from Pearl City).

This is all coming with a cutoff area of low pressure in Michigan spinning. We’re on the back end of it with snow showers moving south through the Stateline. It’s possible we’ll see snowflakes fly for many communities through the afternoon. The snow is also coming on the coldest day of the season so far with temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40° which is more typical for the end of November or the beginning of December. Not to mention that we have breezy northwest winds gusting to give us wind chills in the upper 20s.

A few flurries and snow showers have been confirmed west of Rockford in parts of western Stephenson County. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A downright chilly Monday is underway with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While most communities will stay dry, a few flurries or light snow showers may pass through Monday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going forward, we’re in for another chilly couple of days around here but they won’t be as cold as today. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s are like for both Tuesday and Wednesday with the breezy northwest winds continuing Tuesday. This means wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s will also be around. But we’ll get the clouds out of here and we’ll have clearing skies Tuesday and abundant sunshine Wednesday.

The breezy northwest winds will also stick around Tuesday gusting up to 30-35 miles per hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday will be chilly although not as chilly as Monday with highs in the 40s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then things will slowly start to change as we get to the end of the work week. Highs back in the 50s return on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and it’ll also come with southwest winds returning. That changes our airflow in the region to get us some well-deserved warmer air back. Starting on Friday, forecast highs in the upper 60s return with 70s in store for both Saturday and Sunday. By that point in time, we’ll be a good 12-14° above normal with numbers like that.

After we get through the middle of the week, we'll start to get back to near normal starting Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You will notice a wind shift starting on Thursday with the southwest winds returning that will help get our temperatures up. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A bigger warm up is coming quite soon as temperatures in the 70s are likely for both Saturday and Sunday around here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.