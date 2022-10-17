Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise.

The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.

“This goes towards new school equipment,” said Eswood Community Club Vice President Carrie Phillips. “Last year the community club was able to replace all of the school uniforms for all of the sports teams. And that hasn’t been done in far too long, so we were able to bless the kids that way.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.