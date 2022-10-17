Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022.

The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.

Proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser help the Knipple family with medical bills and travel expenses. Funds were raised through a silent auction with more than 50 prizes, a meat raffle and a 50-50 drawing. Tommy’s family is beyond grateful for the support from community members.

“I appreciate everybody that’s donated and has helped because it’s going to be a long road for Tommy. He’s going in next month for his 15th surgery and he might have to have more than that,” says Tommy’s mom Edith Knipple.

Tommy’s next surgery will replace the missing shin bone in his right leg.

