Beloit School District names new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - In a closed session last week Boad of Education members selected a finalist for the superintendent position for the School District of Beloit.

“Through our extensive discussion of the candidates, their reference checks, their background checks, the participant feedback from the candidate forums and our own interviews with each candidate, a clear consensus developed that led the Board of Education to offer Dr. Willie Garrison II, the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent for the School District of Beloit,” wrote board President Sean Leavy in an announcement released Monday.

Leavy said that Dr. Garrison accepted the board’s offer and all that is left will be an official vote scheduled Oct. 18.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are grateful to our community for your input and participation in our decision-making in this important hiring decision,” wrote Leavy.

Earlier this year, Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was appointed interim superintendent while the board interviewed potential candidates.

More information will be available as the board and district finalize the next steps before officially welcoming Dr. Garrison to the Beloit School District.

