29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is out on bond this week after being arrested on public indecency charges.

Justin Cooley, 29, was arrested Tuesday, October 11 after an investigation of a flashing incident.

Police say they were contacted on Wednesday, September 14 with a report of an adult man exposing himself in the 1400 block of E. State Street in Rockford.

During the investigation, officers identified two victims, one who had reported a separate incident earlier this year involving Cooley. Authorities say Cooley knew both of the victims.

Two warrants were then issued for Cooley’s arrest. He was taken to the Winnebago County jail, then released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.