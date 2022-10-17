29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is out on bond this week after being arrested on public indecency charges.

Justin Cooley, 29, was arrested Tuesday, October 11 after an investigation of a flashing incident.

Police say they were contacted on Wednesday, September 14 with a report of an adult man exposing himself in the 1400 block of E. State Street in Rockford.

During the investigation, officers identified two victims, one who had reported a separate incident earlier this year involving Cooley. Authorities say Cooley knew both of the victims.

Two warrants were then issued for Cooley’s arrest. He was taken to the Winnebago County jail, then released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as...
Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays
Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
This is one of the largest such shows to occur in the entire Midwest.
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park

Latest News

Arrested
Rockford man arrested; faces several child sex abuse charges
More than 700 pork chops sold, raising money for the Eswood School District in Ogle County.
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all...
Drive-Thru pork-chop dinner in Lindenwood
Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Knipple family with medical bills and travel expenses.
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery