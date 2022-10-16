YMCA Camp Winnebago hosts Family Fall Fest

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA Camp Winnebago provided fun for the whole family on Saturday at the annual Family Fall Festival. Events included hayrides, fall crafts, pumpkin picking and painting, build-a-scarecrow and archery.

Funds raised from this event benefits the Y’s annual campaign, providing scholarships to area youth to attend Camp Winnebago, regardless of their family’s financial situation. But Camp Winnebago’s Executive Director, Rachel Latham, says this is also a great opportunity for children to get outside and have fun before the weather cools down.

“Not only will we have fall fest but we’ll have winter break camps, we’re here on school out days, we’re hoping to do a little elves workshop in December, have kids out to make crafts and make presents for their family too so we’ll stay busy for sure,” she told 23 News.

YMCA Camp Winnebago operates on 160 acres of wilderness, giving instructors the chance to teach children important life lessons, while outside enjoying nature.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically...
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects
Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Janesville; suspects at large
Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire

Latest News

Superhero Center for Autism Masquerade Ball
Superhero Center for Autism Masquerade Ball
Fall ArtScene wraps up in Rockford
Byron Chilifest returns
YMCA Family Fall Fest
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park