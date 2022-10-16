YMCA Camp Winnebago hosts Family Fall Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA Camp Winnebago provided fun for the whole family on Saturday at the annual Family Fall Festival. Events included hayrides, fall crafts, pumpkin picking and painting, build-a-scarecrow and archery.

Funds raised from this event benefits the Y’s annual campaign, providing scholarships to area youth to attend Camp Winnebago, regardless of their family’s financial situation. But Camp Winnebago’s Executive Director, Rachel Latham, says this is also a great opportunity for children to get outside and have fun before the weather cools down.

“Not only will we have fall fest but we’ll have winter break camps, we’re here on school out days, we’re hoping to do a little elves workshop in December, have kids out to make crafts and make presents for their family too so we’ll stay busy for sure,” she told 23 News.

YMCA Camp Winnebago operates on 160 acres of wilderness, giving instructors the chance to teach children important life lessons, while outside enjoying nature.

