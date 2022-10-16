Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday.

Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.

“As is typical in such circumstances, the matter is being investigated by the NIU police in conjunction with the DeKalb County coroner. Officials do not believe foul play was involved,” according to NIU.

The university says it will not be disclosing the student’s identity until the parents of the deceased have had the opportunity to notify friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically...
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects
Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Janesville; suspects at large
Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire

Latest News

Superhero Center for Autism Masquerade Ball
Superhero Center for Autism Masquerade Ball
Fall ArtScene wraps up in Rockford
Byron Chilifest returns
YMCA Family Fall Fest
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park