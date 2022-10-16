Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday.

Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.

“As is typical in such circumstances, the matter is being investigated by the NIU police in conjunction with the DeKalb County coroner. Officials do not believe foul play was involved,” according to NIU.

The university says it will not be disclosing the student’s identity until the parents of the deceased have had the opportunity to notify friends and family.

