Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park

Oct. 15, 2022
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand.

Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”

The show continues on Sunday, October 16 at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

