Masquerade Ball benefits Superhero Center for Autism in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiding your face for a good cause is what happens when the annual Masquerade Ball returns to Rockford. The annual event benefits the Superhero Center for Autism.

This year’s ball took place at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center with our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson serving as emcee. There were plenty of ways to donate including a silent auction and games of chance. Dinner was served with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara serving as one of the speakers.

Kira Carte of the Superhero Center for Autism says, “The superhero center is completely volunteer-based. Not one person gets paid at the superhero center. We also make sure we have state-of-the-art sensory equipment for those kiddos. We try to have monthly events, holiday events, for them at the center.”

