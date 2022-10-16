Fall ArtScene shows off galleries of art in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a massive gallery walk hosted at 30 locations throughout Rockford and Winnebago County. This year’s fall art scene wrapped up Saturday after being put on by the Rockford Arts Council.

Participating art venues could be found as far away as Roscoe giving residents across the Stateline the chance to view pieces from local artists. The art council started hosting this event 25 years ago in 1987. This year’s event is the largest yet organizers tell 23 News.

Bob Blosser is the owner of Bennie’s Cleaners in downtown Rockford and that location has served as a location for ArtScene for 24 years. He says he is happy people of all ages are coming out to the events. Bob says, “Friday night typically is the more adult show time. You know people are having dinner and drinks and they’ll come in and see the show. During Saturdays, however, it’s usually the families come in, so it’s usually a different demographics from one day to the next.”

