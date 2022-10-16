Cold, blustery start next week with first ‘winter-like’ wind chills likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cooler fall day is behind us with another similar day on tap for Sunday. Then, we’ll get a taste of winter with the coldest air of the season moving in to start the next work week. Winter jackets will likely be needed as we’ll have temperatures more than 20° below normal with breezy northwest winds.

Winds will remain a bit gusty this evening with gusts up to 20 mph but decreasing after midnight. With a weak overnight front moving through overnight, we’ll remain dry from it but our winds will shift to come out of the northwest setting the stage for the next couple of days. Some spotty frost is possible overnight and into early Sunday morning, too especially for our rural communities.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny but skies will quickly increase in cloud cover. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday in the mid-to-low 50s but it will be even breezier. Winds will increase Sunday afternoon with gusts of 25 to 30 mph as well but the day calls for dry conditions.

Northwest winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour will add an extra chill Sunday and Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then comes the cold and blustery story that will be around for the beginning of next week. This is thanks to an upper-level trough that will dig into the Midwest. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low-30s are possible. For this time of the year, Monday will continue to be cold and blustery with highs struggling hit 40°. Temperatures like this are more more typical for the end of November. Our current record cold high temperature for October 17 is currently 44° and we may likely break that record. Not to mention that the strong northwest winds will also keep wind chills values in the 20s and lower 30s. Time to break out the winter clothing if you haven`t already!

You may want to get the winter clothing handy for your Monday morning ride to school or commute to work. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It'll feel more like late November with highs near 40° Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will be quite cold with wind chills in the 20s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We may beat our current record-cold high temperature Monday which is 44° set back on October 17, 2002. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s also possible late Monday, especially for areas further east that an isolated flurry or snow shower may pass by but those chances are very low. While strong northwesterly winds will persist through Tuesday, clearing skies should help us warm up a bit more than Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills will likely still be in the mid 30s to near 40, however.

Wednesday will remain unseasonably cool with forecast highs still in the upper 40s while remaining dry. Toward the latter part of next week, a ridge will start to build out west and will break down. What that means for us is we’ll start to warm up with highs in the 50s returning Thursday and Friday possibly making a run at 70° by next weekend.

Cold to start the week before we likely warm up in a nice fashion toward next weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll start to warm up a bit starting Thursday and even more so into next weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

